MCSO deputy assaulted, trasnport van stolen, crashed near Justice Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement have set up a large perimeter as they investigate what led to a Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy being assaulted and a transport van being stolen and eventually crashed at the Criminal Justice Center.

According to IMPD, a deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Sally Port of the CJC. At this time, the inmate was able to steal the van.

After stealing the van, the inmate crashed into a utility pole in the 3000 block of E. Prospect Street.

Prospect Street between Sherman Drive and Keystone Avenue is shut down.

The deputy's condition is unknown and the suspect is stable condition. Both are at Eskenazi Hospital, according to IMPD.

IMPD says there is no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story.