Hendricks County Sheriff's Office asks public to help find a missing man

BROWNSBURG — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man last seen in May.

57-year-old Neal Williams of Brownsburg is described as a white male, weighing approximately 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Williams was last seen at his Brownsburg home around 9 a.m. on May 22, 2025, wearing a gray hat, glasses, long sleeved flannel shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

According to the HCSO, Williams left his home on foot, leaving behind his vehicle and cell phone.

Williams is believed to be in extreme danger and requires medical attention.

A Silver Alert was issued for Williams on May 24. The HCSO has been actively looking for Williams since May.

Anyone with information regarding Neal Williams is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, Detective Donaldson at 317-745-4043, or the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700