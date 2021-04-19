Henry County woman dies after being trapped in grain bin

NEW CASTLE — A 76-year-old woman died Friday after being trapped in a grain bin on her farm in rural Henry County, police said.

Barbara Smith and her husband, James Smith, 81, were off-loading corn from the bin around 2 p.m. Friday at the farm in the 4800 block of West State Road 234, according to Indiana State Police.

James Smith called 911 and told police he could not find his wife and said she may have been trapped inside the grain bin, which contained between 8-10 feet of corn.

First responders searched for about two hours before they found Barbara Smith. The Henry County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.