Hikers rescued from flooded McCormick’s Creek State Park

SPENCER — A group of hikers is safe after a scary incident in Owen County on Monday afternoon.

The group was hiking at McCormick’s Creek State Park when heavy rains lead to flash flooding.

The swollen creek stranded the hikers just above the canyon.

Indiana DNR Conservation Officers responded to the scene and scaled down the bluff walls to bring the hikers to safety.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement

Firefighters from various Owen County fire departments and Owen County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene.

Conservation Officers say if you're going to be out hiking this week, be mindful of the possibility of flash flooding as more rain is in the forecast.

