Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Hit-and-run kills 1 on Indy's south side

Stop 11 hit and run.jpg
WRTV
Stop 11 hit and run.jpg
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 04, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the south side late Monday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck. This is near Stop 11 Road.

Officers located a person who had been struck by a vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver was not at the scene.

No details were provided on a possible suspect or suspect vehicle.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.