INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead on the city's west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., officers found an adult who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of West 12th Street. That's near West 16th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

The person was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.