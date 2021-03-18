Coroner rules murder-suicide in Howard County death investigation

GREENTOWN — The Howard County coroner's office determined Thursday's death investigation was a murder-suicide.

Officials said when deputies arrived at the Greentown home located in the 7500 block east of County Road 300 South on a welfare check, they found a man and a woman deceased at the scene.

According to a press release by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, they have been identified as Aimee Romero, 43, and Richard “Chase” Romero, 51.

Aimee's death has been ruled a homicide and Richard died by suicide, said Dr. Steven Seele, the Howard County coroner.

A records request sent to WRTV by the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida confirmed that Richard Romero was a former deputy sheriff for the department from 1989 to 1997.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in an emergency crisis and needs immediate help, call 911.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You connect with the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can call 211 for help 24/7 in Indiana.