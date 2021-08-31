Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Human remains found in wooded area identified as missing Greenwood woman

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Johnson County Coroner's Office
Remains found in a wooded area in Johnson County were identified as 44-year-old Kathryn Cole.
cole.PNG
Posted at 2:13 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 14:13:35-04

GREENWOOD — Human remains found in a wooded area in Johnson County were identified Tuesday as a 44-year-old Greenwood woman who was reported missing 11 months ago.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office identified the remains as Kathryn Cole, according to a news release.

A contractor clearing the wooded area in preparation for future residential development found Cole's remains July 20 in the 1400 block of Fry Road.

Cole's cause of death could not be determined, but Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt said foul play is not suspected. Cole's family reported her missing on Sept. 29, 2020.

The University of Indianapolis Human Remains Identification Team and Cadaver K-9s from Indiana Task Force 1 worked to recover Cole's remains, while the Indiana State Police Crime Lab Biology Unit used DNA analysis for identification.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-887-5619.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!