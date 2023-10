INDIANAPOLIS — A crash with injuries has closed I-465 WB on the south side following a pursuit by police.

Following the collision, multiple suspects exited their vehicle and led to a foot pursuit. As of 2:39 p.m., one suspect is still at large.

I-465 westbound is closed as cleanup and treatment is underway for those injured. There are minor injuries, according to IMPD.

Find another route this afternoon if possible.