GRANT COUNTY — Interstate 69 northbound will close down for emergency repairs at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

The closure begins at the exit to State Road 28 (Exit 245) and last until the Gas City exit onto State Road 22 (Exit 255).

INDOT

The detour for this road closure is NB I-69 to SR 28, to SR 3, to SR 18, back onto I-69 NB.

The closure is expected to last for approximately 12 hours.