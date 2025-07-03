I-70 Closure: Hancock County reports semi-fire that leads to lane closures

HANCOCK COUNTY — A semi-fire and crash has led to lane closures on I-70 near Greenfield Thursday morning.

According to Hancock County dispatch, as of 7:15 a.m., the closure was caused by a semi-truck fire at mile marker 112, coupled with a secondary crash at mile marker 109.

Both incidents have led to complete lane closures while crews work to offload the semi and clear the wreckage safely.

One lane of Eastbound I-70 is partially open to ease the backup caused by the incident. However, officials said full access to the road is still expected to take several hours.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and stay tuned for further updates.