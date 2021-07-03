IFD: 1 dead, 3 injured in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and three others are injured following a crash on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. when witnesses described a Dodge Avenger headed north on State Avenue at a high rate of speed. A Ford Escape was headed west that same time on Southeastern Avenue.

Photo provided/IFD

The two cars slammed into each other at the intersection and landed about 50 feet north of it. Witnesses then said the Avenger hit a power line pole, shearing it from its base. AES was later on scene to mitigate.

When crews with Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the scene, they found one male passenger who was ejected from the vehicle and landed under the Avenger, which was overturned. He was extricated by firefighters and taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, as well as the driver of the Ford Escape.

IFD

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the wreck.

