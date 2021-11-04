"I'm in the White River:" Muncie Police rescue woman after car goes into water

MUNCIE — Three Muncie Police Officers helped rescue a woman after her car went off the the road into the White River.

"I'm in the White River ... the door won't open, I don't know what happened," the 18-year-old woman said in a 911 call. "I'm in the river and I can't get out."

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. on October 31. Police say the car went into the river north of the bridge at Jackson Street and was pulled by the current to south of the bridge near the intersection of White River Boulevard and West Jackson Street.

In a 911 call, the dispatcher says she know the woman is scared but encourages her to take a deep breath and calm down as officers arrive. Body cam video shows officers running from the road into the river.

