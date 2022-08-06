Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

IMAGES: Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral

Hundreds of people gathered at ITOWN Church and in communities along the procession route as part of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral on August 6, 2022.

noah shahnavaz program The funeral program for Officer Noah ShahnahvazPhoto by: WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall carnations.PNG A group of police wives place red marks on white carnations ahead of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral. Each law enforcement officer who attended wore one of the carnations.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall shahnavaz funeral Dozens of law enforcement officers gather at ITOWN Church as the casket carrying Officer Noah Shahnavaz is placed into the hearse.Photo by: WRTV noah guest book.jpg A woman signs a guest book next to Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car at the Elwood Police Department on August 6, 2022. The procession went past the Department for the final 10-42.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler noah shirts.jpg A family displays their shirts honoring Officer Noah ShahnavazPhoto by: WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes

