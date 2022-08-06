IMAGES: Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The funeral program for Officer Noah Shahnahvaz WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall

A group of police wives place red marks on white carnations ahead of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral. Each law enforcement officer who attended wore one of the carnations. WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall

Dozens of law enforcement officers gather at ITOWN Church as the casket carrying Officer Noah Shahnavaz is placed into the hearse. WRTV

A woman signs a guest book next to Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car at the Elwood Police Department on August 6, 2022. The procession went past the Department for the final 10-42. WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler

A family displays their shirts honoring Officer Noah Shahnavaz WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes

Prev 1 / Ad Next