IMAGES: Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral
Hundreds of people gathered at ITOWN Church and in communities along the procession route as part of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral on August 6, 2022.
The funeral program for Officer Noah ShahnahvazPhoto by: WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall A group of police wives place red marks on white carnations ahead of Officer Noah Shahnavaz's funeral. Each law enforcement officer who attended wore one of the carnations.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Kaitlyn Kendall Dozens of law enforcement officers gather at ITOWN Church as the casket carrying Officer Noah Shahnavaz is placed into the hearse.Photo by: WRTV A woman signs a guest book next to Officer Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car at the Elwood Police Department on August 6, 2022. The procession went past the Department for the final 10-42.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler A family displays their shirts honoring Officer Noah ShahnavazPhoto by: WRTV Photo/Adam Schumes