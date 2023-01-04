Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on

BLOOMINGTON — A crash involving a drunk driver and a Deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night.

On Jan. 3 at approximately 11:51 p.m., Deputy Zeiser was on duty and patrolling on Country Club Drive near Santa Banta Drive.

As he traveled westbound, he observed an eastbound Jeep that was flashing their lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard.

The deputy slowed his vehicle to investigate the signaling.

It was later determined that the Jeep was signaling to alert the officer of the impaired and erratic driving of a vehicle that was following it.

Shortly after the Jeep alerted the deputy, a Honda Civic came from behind the Jeep, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s patrol vehicle.

Morgan County Deputy Crash

Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his speed before the collision and only sustained a minor cut to his wrist from the crash.