IMPD asking community to assist in locating missing 23-year-old

IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help locate 23-year-old Keiyania Patterson, who went missing Wednesday evening.

Keiyania is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown and red braided hair in a bun with brown eyes. She was wearing a Papa John’s shirt and jeans.

IMPD says Patterson was walking home from her place of employment in the 5100 block of W. Washington Street. Detectives believe that her last known location was in the 800 block of S. Norfolk Street at approximately 5:45 p.m.

If you find Keiyania, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

