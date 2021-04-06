Watch
IMPD asking for help finding missing 40-year-old man

Victor Johnson was last seen April 1
IMPD
Victor Johnson, 40, was last seen April 1, 2021.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 14:15:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a missing man who suffers from memory loss and might be in need of medical attention, police said Tuesday.

Victor Johnson, 40, was last seen April 1 near the intersection of New York and Bancroft streets, according to IMPD.

Johnson is 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

