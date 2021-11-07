Watch
IMPD says missing man located

Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 07, 2021
UPDATE: Jake has been located, according to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen Sunday morning in the area of 3100 E. Washington Street.

Mack Jake, 64, is 5'11" with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white fedora hat, long gray trench coat, white/brown striped shirt, light brown pants, and brown shoes.

IMPD says Mack has been diagnosed with dementia, seizures, and memory loss.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

