INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking for help locating a man last seen Jan. 3.

Sean Harp, 34, was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue.

Police say he has mental health issues and may need medical attention.

If you see Harp, please call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).