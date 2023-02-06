IMPD asking for help finding missing man who may be in McCordsville or Whitestown

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen Sunday, Feb. 5.

Grant Davis, 31, was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court.

IMPD says he may be in the McCordsville or Whitestown area.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Maxima bearing Indiana plate 552TES.

If you see Davis, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on this case can call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).