Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD asking for help finding missing man who may be in McCordsville or Whitestown

grant Davis.png
provided/IMPD
31-year-old Grant Davis<br/><br/>
grant Davis.png
Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:19:14-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man last seen Sunday, Feb. 5.

Grant Davis, 31, was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court.

IMPD says he may be in the McCordsville or Whitestown area.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Maxima bearing Indiana plate 552TES.

If you see Davis, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on this case can call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE