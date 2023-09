INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for public assistance in locating a missing man with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Cerebral Palsy.

According to IMPD, 29-year-old Scott Gaunt was last seen on Sunday in the 2100 block of N. Capitol Avenue.

He is described as 5'4" and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

IMPD says Gaunt is in need of medical services.

If you see Gaunt, you are asked to call 911 immediately.