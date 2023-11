INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for public assistance in locating a 13-year-old last seen on Halloween night.

According to police, 13-year-old Elvin Burks was last seen on Halloween in the 6100 block of Nimitz Drive on the city's east side. This is near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Burks is described as 5'5 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Burks, call 911 immediately.