IMPD asking for help finding woman last seen Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen Dec. 15.

Ashley Hart, 36, was last seen in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and may be driving a gray 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Indiana plate #798DPO.

If you see Hart, you are asked to call 911.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

