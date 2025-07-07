IMPD asking for help from the public to locate missing person

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Daniel Bollinger.

Bollinger is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD said he was last seen on July 4, 2025, in the 6000 block of Decatur Blvd, wearing a ball cap, green shirt, white gym shorts, and carrying a backpack.



Bollinger may be in need of medical attention.

If you see Daniel Bollinger, please call 911 immediately.