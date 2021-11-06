Watch
IMPD asking for help locating missing 23-year-old woman

Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 17:19:57-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old.

Allison Hall was last seen in the area of 1800 Keystone Lakes Drive, near South Keystone Ave and East Troy Ave. She is 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing black leggings and a dark blue hoodie. She is possibly driving a 2012 bronze Chevy Malibu with Indiana plate 711LDG.

If located, please dial 911 immediately. You can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

