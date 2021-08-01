IMPD asking for help locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for assistance finding a missing 21-year-old.

Police say Zakchiria Taylor was last seen on July 30, 2021 in the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road. He was driving a gray colored 2017 Nissan Versa with Indiana license plate ROY180.

Tyler is 5'5" with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Tyler, you are asked to call IMPD Missing Persons, Detective Jeremy Gray, at 317-327-6160, 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).