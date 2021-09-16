Watch
IMPD asking for public's help to locate missing man

Photo provided/IMPD
Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Yu Dongyue, 54, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 4900 block of E. 56th Street. Yu has limited English and Mandarin skills.

If located, you're asked to call 911 immediately, or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

