IMPD asking for the public's help to find missing 10-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's assistance to help locate 10-year-old Jody Price.

Price is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black and red braids, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with writing, black baseball shorts, and multicolored Crocs.

Price was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29, in the 1700 block of Wyoming Street at Rhodius Park on Indy's west side.

For more information visit IMPDNews on Facebook https://t.co/YwHtZ0OFLo pic.twitter.com/WmSNqvwjpF — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 30, 2021

If located, you are asked to call 911 immediately or contact IMPD Missing Persons Detective Nicole Bockting at 317-327-6160.