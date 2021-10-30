Watch
IMPD asking for the public's help to find missing 10-year-old girl

Photo provided/IMPD
Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's assistance to help locate 10-year-old Jody Price.

Price is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black and red braids, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with writing, black baseball shorts, and multicolored Crocs.

Price was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29, in the 1700 block of Wyoming Street at Rhodius Park on Indy's west side.

If located, you are asked to call 911 immediately or contact IMPD Missing Persons Detective Nicole Bockting at 317-327-6160.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

