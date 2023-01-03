IMPD: Driver fleeing in car reported stolen dies after crashing into pole

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing police was killed Tuesday morning after crashing on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.

The crash occurred around just before 4 a.m. near the West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.

According to police, the incident began when an off-duty IMPD officer witnessed the car traveling at a slow speed and straddling the shoulder of the road on I-465.

Officer found the car to be stolen out of Anderson and attempted to stop the vehicle, causing the driver to flee.

The driver crashed into the pole and died at the scene.

Debris from the crash hit a nearby house, but nobody inside the house was injured, according to IMPD.

The intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The identification of the driver will be released at a later time by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story.