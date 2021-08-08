IMPD, FBI part of new carjacking task force

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Robbery Detectives are joining FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Officers and FBI Special Agents to form a new carjacking task force.

IMPD says Marion County has seen a 52% increase in reported carjackings in 2021 compared to last year, and suspects arrested for robbery as a result of a carjacking will have their case presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for review.

IMPD says so far this year, more than half of suspects arrested for carjacking were juveniles and nearly 40% of them were under 16 years old.

Out of the 112 carjacking incidents from January 1- June 30, around 20 cases had suspect arrests, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about any carjacking is asked to call the IMPD robbery office at 327-3475. Alternatively, they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.