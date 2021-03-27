Menu

IMPD investigating after vehicle struck by stray bullet

Photo provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter @IMPDnews
IMPD tweeted a photo of the officer's car that was struck by a stray bullet Saturday morning near W. 38th St. and Industrial Blvd. No one was hurt.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 16:05:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a police vehicle was struck by a stray bullet Saturday morning near W. 38th St. and Industrial Blvd.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

IMPD tweeted a photo of the officer's car that was hit this morning by a bullet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-6600 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

