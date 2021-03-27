IMPD investigating after vehicle struck by stray bullet

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a police vehicle was struck by a stray bullet Saturday morning near W. 38th St. and Industrial Blvd.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

IMPD tweeted a photo of the officer's car that was hit this morning by a bullet.

This is a picture of the officers’ car that was struck this morning by a bullet. Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-6600, 317-327-3811 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS. #OfficerIsOK #IMPD pic.twitter.com/SslfUjeGL1 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) March 27, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-327-6600 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

