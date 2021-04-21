Watch
1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash on West Street in Downtown Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of West and McCarty Streets on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 10:43:44-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the south side of Downtown Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of West and McCarty Streets, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two vehicles were stopped at the light on West Street at the intersection with McCarty Street. When the light turned green, motorists in both vehicles began to move forward when they were struck by the driver of a third car.

The driver of the car who collided with the others died in the crash, police said.

A woman in one of the vehicles waiting at the stop light was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

West Street is closed between West Norwood and McCarty Streets while police investigate the crash.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.

