IMPD investigating fatal crash on southwest side, drivers asked to use alternate route

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a fatal crash on the city's southwest side.

The accident happened in the 7100 block of Kentucky Ave. Monday afternoon. All lanes of Kentucky Ave. is now closed between Ameriplex and County Road 800 S. near Camby. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route, such as I-70 or State Road 37.

