Man struck and killed by driver Wednesday morning on Zionsville Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a motorist on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the 6400 block of Zionsville Road near North Indian Cove Road, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

The driver told investigators the man, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old Demarcus Williams, was lying in the road and they could not stop in time before the crash.