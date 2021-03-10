Menu

Man struck and killed by driver Wednesday morning on Zionsville Road

Crash occurred around 5 a.m. on northwest side
WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers investigated a fatal crash on Zionsville Road, which was closed between West 62nd and West 71st Streets, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 09:08:07-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a motorist on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the 6400 block of Zionsville Road near North Indian Cove Road, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

The driver told investigators the man, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old Demarcus Williams, was lying in the road and they could not stop in time before the crash.

