IMPD investigating non-custodial parental abduction of 3-month-old

Provided/IMPD
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jan 24, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for help finding a man and three month old baby.

Police say Lawrence Whitsitt does not have custody of the child. The two were last seen Tuesday in the 1300 block of W. 75th Ct.

Whitsitt may have a gun and drives a 2012 Silver GMC Terrain with plate 116RMK.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

