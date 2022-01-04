IMPD investigating suspicious person, weapons found near Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a suspicious vehicle and person found Tuesday morning near Monument Circle.

In a statement to WRTV, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they began investigating on Tuesday after a man had a disagreement with a security guard and was armed with several knives.

This was the same person, IMPD said, who displayed a weapon during an argument with several workers on Sunday on Monument Circle.

After the disagreement on Tuesday with the security guard, the man drove away from officers who tried to pull him over and refused to give them any information, according to IMPD. Officers did not pursue the man, but he came to an "abrupt stop" on the south spoke of Monument Circle.

The man "immediately" got out of the truck carrying knives and was wearing a ballistic vest, according to IMPD. The man was then taken into custody without incident and officers recovered two weapons from the truck.

WRTV saw guns being taken out of the truck south of Monument Circle. The investigation in the area started around 9:30 a.m. and ended around 11 a.m. after officers had the car towed.

According to police on the scene, the man, who hasn't been identified, was arrested on two preliminary counts of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. An investigation continues into the firearms found in the truck.

The incident comes just days before concerts for the College Football Playoff National Championship will be held on Monument Circle.