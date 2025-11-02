IMPD is asking the community to help locate a missing 18-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives from the Indianapolis Metro Police are seeking the public's help in locating 18-year-old Vincent Mundy.

Vincent is described as 6’0”, 200 pounds, with a red beard, brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD

The eighteen-year-old was last seen on foot on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of N. Graham Avenue.

Vincent was last seen wearing glasses, a blue Under Armor sweatshirt and black Under Armor pants.

Officials say Vincent is diagnosed with autism and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have seen Vincent, please call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).