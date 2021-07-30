IMPD launches investigation after woman found dead in hotel room on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after police found a woman dead inside a hotel room on the east side of Indianapolis.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of East 21st Street, where Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and its SWAT team were lead into a hotel. According to IMPD, "preliminary information" that was gathered at the scene lead them into the hotel room where they found the body.

The Marion County Coroners Office did respond to the scene to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Although a person of interest in the woman's death was detained by police, IMPD states it is investigating the incident as a death investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.