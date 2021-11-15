IMPD looking for 17-year-old runaway and 1-year-old child

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old child.

IMPD described Daisia Canady as a runaway who was last seen Nov. 11 in the area of the 4100 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Her daughter, Dorlin Canady, is a ward of the state and IMPD is looking into her welfare and safety. Dorlin is described as being 24 inches long and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.