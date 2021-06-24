IMPD looking for missing 72-year-old man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for help finding a 72-year-old who has dementia and other health issues.

Wilmer Cole Sr. was last seen walking at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 30th Street, according to a news release sent Thursday from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Cole Sr. is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Cole Sr. may not be aware of his surroundings and that if someone sees him, they should assess his mental and medical needs and contact IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160.

Anyone with information about Cole Sr. should call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.