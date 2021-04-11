IMPD looking for missing 74-year-old man who has schizophrenia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia.

William Galbreath was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North Harding Street, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Galberath stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Along with schizophrenia, Galbreath has symptoms of dementia, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about Galbreath's whereabouts should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.