IMPD: woman last seen on Massachusetts Avenue found, is safe

UPDATE: IMPD said Sunday afternoon Madison Riley has been found and is safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Madison Riley, 23, is 5’2" with brown hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of 700 Massachusetts Ave.

IMPD says Riley was last seen wearing a burgundy zip up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Vans shoes.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).

