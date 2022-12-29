IMPD: missing Pennsylvania girl may be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania may be in the Indianapolis area.

Irma Vigil was reported missing from West Mifflin, Pennsylvania on Dec. 16. West Mifflin is near Pittsburgh.

West Mifflin Police say she was last seen on Dec. 13 wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans.

Her hair is dyed half black and half red.

IMPD says the department is assisting in helping to locate Vigil.

Anyone with information on Vigil's disappearance is asked to contact the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-0600 or 911.