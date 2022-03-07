Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

IMPD officer, motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash

impd motorcycle crash 2.PNG
WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten
An on-duty IMPD officer was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on March 6, 2022. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
impd motorcycle crash 2.PNG
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 19:49:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one of its officers in a marked patrol car was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening.

Public Information Officer William Young says the officer was driving in emergency status to a "high priority call" when they were involved in a serious bodily injury crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Henry Street and Madison Avenue around 5 p.m.

Young says the officer and the motorcycle's driver were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!