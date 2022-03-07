IMPD officer, motorcycle driver taken to hospital after crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one of its officers in a marked patrol car was involved in a crash with a motorcycle Sunday evening.

Public Information Officer William Young says the officer was driving in emergency status to a "high priority call" when they were involved in a serious bodily injury crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Henry Street and Madison Avenue around 5 p.m.

Young says the officer and the motorcycle's driver were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.