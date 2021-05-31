IMPD officers shoot man they say charged at them with knife during disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers shot and critically wounded a 35-year-old man after he allegedly charged at them with a knife Monday morning at a home on the city's east side.

Just before 5 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home in the first block of South Colorado Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance that involved a man threatening a woman with a knife, IMPD public information officer William Young said.

As officers approached the scene, dispatchers told them "the level of violence was escalating" and they could hear the man tell the woman that he was going to kill her, Young said.

Officers heard the disturbance from outside the house when they arrived, and they were confronted by the man, Young said.

The man allegedly charged at police and two officers fired their weapons, striking him. Police did not say where the man was hit or how many times he was shot. Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

At least three other people were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

WRTV photo IMPD Chief Randal Taylor speaks after officers shot a man who is accused of charging at them with a knife during a domestic disturbance call on Monday, May 31, 2021.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said he believes the officers involved in the shooting acted appropriately throughout the situation.

"This is, unfortunately, another case where you had a domestic intertwined in it, which is concerning because we've had a number of these lately," Taylor said. "But, once again, hopefully the community will understand the officers have a difficult job and they responded well."

Hours after the incident, IMPD said in a news release that one officer was hospitalized in good condition after they were struck in their ballistic vest by a shot fired from the other officer.

Multiple officers at the scene wore body cameras, which were turned on at the time of the shooting. Taylor said IMPD plans to release footage of the incident.

"There will be discussions with the prosecutor's office prior to those things happening, but that is the goal," Taylor said.

The IMPD Critical Response Team responded to the scene to conduct a criminal investigation, and the Marion County Prosecutor's Office is being consulted.

The IMPD Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate internal investigation, while the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for when police fire their weapons, Young said.

The Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing and make an advisory finding related to the incident, which will be limited to determining whether the officers' actions were within departmental policy, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.

IMPD photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.