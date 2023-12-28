IMPD reminds Hoosiers to not fire guns into the air on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the New Year, IMPD is asking residents to not celebrate by shooting guns into the air.

IMPD says they typically respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve.

A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more. Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second.

The department warns this can lead to serious or fatal injuries and a possible arrest and prosecution.

A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second is sufficient to penetrate the human skull, IMPD says.

Those arrested for firing a weapon could face a charge of Criminal Recklessness, which is a level 6 felony punishable by six months up to over two years in jail, and a potential fine of up to $10,000.

Those who see someone firing a weapon are asked to call 911.