IMPD officer shot, wounded in northeast side shooting

UPDATE | An IMPD officer was shot, wounded near 7500 Bayview Club Drive. They are said to be stable. According to IMPD, this incident is ongoing.

This is preliminary information and subject to change. An IMPD officer was shot near 7500 Bayview Club Dr and is listed in stable condition. This incident is ongoing. Additional information will be shared here. Media staging is at Donato's parking lot at 7500 N Shadeland Av. pic.twitter.com/bADCQJHOXJ — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 12, 2021

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are at the scene of an incident on the city's northeast side.

The scene of the incident is located in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive, in the Castleton area.

In a tweet, IMPD advised that drivers should avoid the area.

IMPD is on the scene of an incident in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area.



PIO's are responding. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 12, 2021

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.