IMPD officer shot, wounded in northeast side shooting

Posted at 9:45 PM, Aug 11, 2021
UPDATE | An IMPD officer was shot, wounded near 7500 Bayview Club Drive. They are said to be stable. According to IMPD, this incident is ongoing.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are at the scene of an incident on the city's northeast side.

The scene of the incident is located in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive, in the Castleton area.

In a tweet, IMPD advised that drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.

