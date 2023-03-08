Watch Now
IMPD says missing Oklahoma toddler may be in the Indianapolis area

Provided/IMPD
Oaklee Snow, 2, and her mom Madison Marshall
Posted at 6:27 PM, Mar 08, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives say a missing 2-year-old last seen in Oklahoma may be in Indianapolis.

Oaklee Snow, 2, was last seen on Jan. 19 in Cromwell, Oklahoma. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

IMPD says Oaklee may have made her way to Indianapolis with her mother, Madison Marshall.

If located, please call 911 immediately. IMPD is assisting in the investigation.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

