IMPD searching for 25-year-old last seen on the southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking the community to help find a missing 25-year-old man.

Vincent Eliyahu Smith, 25, is described as 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

IMPD

Vincent was last seen on Monday, February 23, 2026, leaving his home without personal items or his car, in the 2900 block of S Fleming Street.

Police said Vincent was last seen wearing a black coat and gray sweatpants, and he is prior military.

Vincent Eliyahu Smith may require medical assistance.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

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