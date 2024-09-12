Watch Now
IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving school

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.

Janlyse Ramirez is described as 5’ and 150 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, blue and green shoes and a cream-colored backpack.

She was last seen leaving school on Thursday in the 1400 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

Janlyse Ramirez may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

